A string of violent crimes by children has caused the age of responsibility for crimes to be lowered in China. Photo: Handout
China shocked after 13-year-old allegedly murders 6-year-old boy, renewing debate over age of criminal responsibility
- The boy was lured away by a 13-year-old neighbour who then violently killed him, police allege
- The case has reignited debate over the age of criminal responsibility which was only recently lowered from 14 to 12 due to a rise in child crime
Topic | China Society
