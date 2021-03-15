A string of violent crimes by children has caused the age of responsibility for crimes to be lowered in China. Photo: Handout A string of violent crimes by children has caused the age of responsibility for crimes to be lowered in China. Photo: Handout
A string of violent crimes by children has caused the age of responsibility for crimes to be lowered in China. Photo: Handout
China Society
People & Culture

China shocked after 13-year-old allegedly murders 6-year-old boy, renewing debate over age of criminal responsibility

  • The boy was lured away by a 13-year-old neighbour who then violently killed him, police allege
  • The case has reignited debate over the age of criminal responsibility which was only recently lowered from 14 to 12 due to a rise in child crime

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 3:42pm, 15 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A string of violent crimes by children has caused the age of responsibility for crimes to be lowered in China. Photo: Handout A string of violent crimes by children has caused the age of responsibility for crimes to be lowered in China. Photo: Handout
A string of violent crimes by children has caused the age of responsibility for crimes to be lowered in China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE