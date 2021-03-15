A man on an old mobile phone on the Shenyang–Dalian railway line in China, 1994. Photo: Wang Fuchun A man on an old mobile phone on the Shenyang–Dalian railway line in China, 1994. Photo: Wang Fuchun
China’s famous train photographer Wang Fuchun, whose work attracted international acclaim, has died in Beijing aged 79

  • Wang’s work won awards all over the world after he started taking pictures in the late 1970s and documented a time of major transformation
  • His photos have been exhibited all over the world, with his most famous work being Chinese on the Train, a photography book published in 2001

Updated: 5:06pm, 15 Mar, 2021

