Didi Chuxing is facing renewed scrutiny after a passenger died following an altercation with a driver, according to police in China. Photo: SCMP
Driver in China for ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing allegedly runs over passenger repeatedly and kills him during pickup dispute
- The case has reignited concerns over how accountable the company is for its driver’s and whether it vets them fully
- In 2018 the company faced a major backlash after two separate incidents in which drivers raped and killed passengers
