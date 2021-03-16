Donghai Airlines has been slapped with a raft of sanctions and staff barred from flying after an inflight incident went viral earlier this month. Photo: Shutterstock
Donghai airline, pilot, and flight attendant punished after fight over toilet that ended in a broken arm and missing tooth
- The incident spread across social media after the pilot and attendant fought over a passenger trying to use a first-class toilet
- The airline has been punished with ban on new flights, the pilot lost his licence, and the attendant has been barred from flying
Topic | China Society
