Donghai Airlines has been slapped with a raft of sanctions and staff barred from flying after an inflight incident went viral earlier this month. Photo: Shutterstock Donghai Airlines has been slapped with a raft of sanctions and staff barred from flying after an inflight incident went viral earlier this month. Photo: Shutterstock
Donghai airline, pilot, and flight attendant punished after fight over toilet that ended in a broken arm and missing tooth

  • The incident spread across social media after the pilot and attendant fought over a passenger trying to use a first-class toilet
  • The airline has been punished with ban on new flights, the pilot lost his licence, and the attendant has been barred from flying

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 16 Mar, 2021

