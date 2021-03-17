A court ruling in favour of a woman who was denied maternity leave sends a signal the government is serious about supporting women, say lawyers. Photo: AP A court ruling in favour of a woman who was denied maternity leave sends a signal the government is serious about supporting women, say lawyers. Photo: AP
China economy
People & Culture

Woman in China fired for taking maternity leave when pregnant wins landmark court case and compensation from ex-employer

  • The woman was fired for ‘absenteeism’ after taking three months of maternity leave, despite being legally allowed to take six.
  • National laws in China provide 98 days of maternity leave while also giving room for other regions to add days if they choose.

Qin Chen
Updated: 2:07pm, 17 Mar, 2021

