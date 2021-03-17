A kitchen worker at a Man Lin congee restaurant rummages through partially eaten leftovers looking for food to re-serve to customers. Photo: Fujian Television
Congee chain restaurant staff in China caught by undercover news program reusing leftover food and not washing dirty hands
- Two fast-food congee chains have had to apologise after a news program caught staff on camera not observing basic hygiene
- Both the Man Lin and Sanmi Congee chains have thrived as their cheap, ‘healthy’ food gained popularity amid China’s food delivery boom
