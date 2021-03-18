A Chinese undercover reporter (seen here with identity disguised) was so committed to exposing a dodgy company he got a job there and worked his way up to an executive position. Photo: 315 Show A Chinese undercover reporter (seen here with identity disguised) was so committed to exposing a dodgy company he got a job there and worked his way up to an executive position. Photo: 315 Show
A Chinese undercover reporter (seen here with identity disguised) was so committed to exposing a dodgy company he got a job there and worked his way up to an executive position. Photo: 315 Show
Consumers
People & Culture

Undercover reporter in China works his way from entry-level sales to executive role to expose a corrupt used car company

  • Many have compared the reporter’s commitment to the daring exposé to famous undercover Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs
  • The reporter’s boss feared the higher salary and perks of the fake job might lead him to defect

Topic |   Consumers
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:52am, 18 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese undercover reporter (seen here with identity disguised) was so committed to exposing a dodgy company he got a job there and worked his way up to an executive position. Photo: 315 Show A Chinese undercover reporter (seen here with identity disguised) was so committed to exposing a dodgy company he got a job there and worked his way up to an executive position. Photo: 315 Show
A Chinese undercover reporter (seen here with identity disguised) was so committed to exposing a dodgy company he got a job there and worked his way up to an executive position. Photo: 315 Show
READ FULL ARTICLE