A Chinese undercover reporter (seen here with identity disguised) was so committed to exposing a dodgy company he got a job there and worked his way up to an executive position. Photo: 315 Show
Undercover reporter in China works his way from entry-level sales to executive role to expose a corrupt used car company
- Many have compared the reporter’s commitment to the daring exposé to famous undercover Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs
- The reporter’s boss feared the higher salary and perks of the fake job might lead him to defect
Topic | Consumers
