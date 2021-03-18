Wang Xiangjun sought to raise awareness of climate change with his videos of glaciers. Photo: Wang Xiangjun Wang Xiangjun sought to raise awareness of climate change with his videos of glaciers. Photo: Wang Xiangjun
Wang Xiangjun sought to raise awareness of climate change with his videos of glaciers. Photo: Wang Xiangjun
China Society
People & Culture

Body of missing ‘glacier chaser’ influencer Wang Xiangjun who documented impacts of climate change found by police in Tibet

  • Wang abandoned factory work and bought a camera to travel across China documenting shrinking glaciers
  • He disappeared last year while travelling in Lhari County in Tibet

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:48pm, 18 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Xiangjun sought to raise awareness of climate change with his videos of glaciers. Photo: Wang Xiangjun Wang Xiangjun sought to raise awareness of climate change with his videos of glaciers. Photo: Wang Xiangjun
Wang Xiangjun sought to raise awareness of climate change with his videos of glaciers. Photo: Wang Xiangjun
READ FULL ARTICLE