A shocking case of abuse that was ignored by school authorities and resulted in a suicide attempt is likely to become subject to legal action. Photo: Getty A shocking case of abuse that was ignored by school authorities and resulted in a suicide attempt is likely to become subject to legal action. Photo: Getty
A shocking case of abuse that was ignored by school authorities and resulted in a suicide attempt is likely to become subject to legal action. Photo: Getty
People & Culture

‘Deal with it’, school in China tells gay high school student bullied and sexually assaulted for months

  • A disturbing case of bullying and sexual assault in China has again raised concerns that schools are turning a blind eye to serious incidents
  • At one point the school advised the student being assaulted and bullied that he should drop out

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:55pm, 18 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A shocking case of abuse that was ignored by school authorities and resulted in a suicide attempt is likely to become subject to legal action. Photo: Getty A shocking case of abuse that was ignored by school authorities and resulted in a suicide attempt is likely to become subject to legal action. Photo: Getty
A shocking case of abuse that was ignored by school authorities and resulted in a suicide attempt is likely to become subject to legal action. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE