A shocking case of abuse that was ignored by school authorities and resulted in a suicide attempt is likely to become subject to legal action. Photo: Getty
‘Deal with it’, school in China tells gay high school student bullied and sexually assaulted for months
- A disturbing case of bullying and sexual assault in China has again raised concerns that schools are turning a blind eye to serious incidents
- At one point the school advised the student being assaulted and bullied that he should drop out
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
