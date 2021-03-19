A plan to offer grave mortgages in China has backfired and forced a cemetery to cancel the plan. Photo: AFP
Cemetery in China forced to bury controversial mortgages-for-graves plan after media backlash
- Cemetery announced the plan and within days was forced to cancel the scheme after overwhelming negative publicity
- Many were angered by what they saw as greed and profiteering on people’s grief
