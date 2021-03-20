The family of a woman appealing a blackmail conviction involving nine men, have said she is being unfairly blamed for having affairs. Photo: Handout
Chinese policewoman convicted of blackmail over affairs with nine married men, including officials, being denied her lawyer, family says
- Xu Yan was sentenced to 13 years in prison for extorting her ex-boyfriends, many of whom were public officials
- Her family says an appeal court will not allow them to appoint a family lawyer to defend the woman
Topic | Human rights
