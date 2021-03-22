Mainland actress Zhou Wei (left) and translator Zhang Jing (r) who was often compared to Zhou in high school, say classmates. Photo: SCMP
‘Beautiful translator’ at China-US summit determined to work in diplomacy and was known as ‘little Zhao Wei’, say former teacher and students
- ‘She could have deep discussions with others. Isn’t her English marvelous?’ Former teacher says
- Zhang Jing was a top student who won scholarships and always knew she would be a diplomat, say those who knew her
