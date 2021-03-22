Local authorities are investigating the source of around fifty pig carcasses that have washed up on the shores of the Yellow River in northern China. Photo: China Comment Local authorities are investigating the source of around fifty pig carcasses that have washed up on the shores of the Yellow River in northern China. Photo: China Comment
Unidentified mystery pigs are washing up on the banks of China’s Yellow River, leaving locals baffled

  • Illegal dumping of dead agricultural animals is still common in China despite government rules for disposal
  • In 2013 thousands of dead pigs were illegally dumped in a river supplying drinking water to Shanghai by hog farmers

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 Mar, 2021

