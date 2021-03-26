A shop owner sells paper offerings and joss papers which are produced to be burnt as offering to the dead. Photo: Getty
China moves to ban burning joss paper to cut pollution and help the environment, but many say it disrespects tradition
- Many Chinese cities are targeting the burning of joss paper in a bid to clamp down on pollution
- Residents are angry and accuse authorities of killing traditional culture
