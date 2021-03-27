From top: Zhong Huijuan, Fan Hongwei, and Wu Yajun.
China is now home to two-thirds of the world’s top women billionaires, four times more than the US, Hurun research institute reveals
- A report by Hurun Research Institute found that the country minted 24 new female entrepreneurs last year, four times as much as America
- China had 85 billionaires as of January, 2021, which is nearly two-thirds of the global female billionaires
Topic | China Society
From top: Zhong Huijuan, Fan Hongwei, and Wu Yajun.