Police detain people suspected of being involved in a large illegal lending scheme in March 2019. CREDIT: Baidu
A multi-billion dollar criminal lending scheme resulted in 89 deaths in China: CCTV
- The scheme would trap people in illegal loan contracts that resulted in annual compound interests as high as 5,214 per cent.
- One man borrowed 2,000 yuan (US$305) before eventually owing 700,000 yuan (US$107,000) in a vicious cycle of predatory lending.
Topic | Crime
