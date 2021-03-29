Police detain people suspected of being involved in a large illegal lending scheme in March 2019. CREDIT: Baidu Police detain people suspected of being involved in a large illegal lending scheme in March 2019. CREDIT: Baidu
A multi-billion dollar criminal lending scheme resulted in 89 deaths in China: CCTV

  • The scheme would trap people in illegal loan contracts that resulted in annual compound interests as high as 5,214 per cent. 
  • One man borrowed 2,000 yuan (US$305) before eventually owing 700,000 yuan (US$107,000) in a vicious cycle of predatory lending. 

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:04pm, 29 Mar, 2021

