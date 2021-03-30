Fire fighters put out a forest fire in Liangshan prefecture, Sichuan province in China on March 31, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese authorities feel the heat after restricting lighters for fire safety concerns
- In Mianning, only one shop per residential area will be allowed to sell a “fire-lighting product” while minors are completely banned from buying the products for the next three months.
- The rules are meant to reduce the risk of starting out-of-control fires, but they are being criticised online.
