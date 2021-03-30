A screen shot from a video of a man jumping into a vat of molten steel, in China. Photo: 163.com
Man in China jumps into steel furnace and dies after reportedly losing money on stock exchange
- A steelworker was caught on surveillance camera jumping into a blast furnace in China, local police have reported
- The man had allegedly accrued large financial losses trading in stocks, his colleagues said
