A screen shot from a video of a man jumping into a vat of molten steel, in China. Photo: 163.com A screen shot from a video of a man jumping into a vat of molten steel, in China. Photo: 163.com
A screen shot from a video of a man jumping into a vat of molten steel, in China. Photo: 163.com
China Society
People & Culture

Man in China jumps into steel furnace and dies after reportedly losing money on stock exchange

  • A steelworker was caught on surveillance camera jumping into a blast furnace in China, local police have reported
  • The man had allegedly accrued large financial losses trading in stocks, his colleagues said

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:04pm, 30 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen shot from a video of a man jumping into a vat of molten steel, in China. Photo: 163.com A screen shot from a video of a man jumping into a vat of molten steel, in China. Photo: 163.com
A screen shot from a video of a man jumping into a vat of molten steel, in China. Photo: 163.com
READ FULL ARTICLE