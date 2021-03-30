Diao Aiqing who was murdered in January 1996 in Nanjing. Photo: Diao family Diao Aiqing who was murdered in January 1996 in Nanjing. Photo: Diao family
Diao Aiqing who was murdered in January 1996 in Nanjing. Photo: Diao family
China cold case: family of Diao Aiqing, who was murdered and left in 2,000 pieces, sue university over her death

  • Diao Aiqing, 19-year-old first year student at Nanjing University’s Adult Education College, was last seen alive on January 10, 1996
  • Her body had been boiled and cut into more than 2,000 pieces and wrapped in bags

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:15pm, 30 Mar, 2021

