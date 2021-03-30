Zhu Hecun is a self-discipline trainer. He helps people to stay on top of their goals and routines. Photo: Weibo
Marie Kondo for adulting: Chinese companies help people fight procrastination
- The companies charge people a daily rate to help people stay on top of studying, get enough sleep or maintain a healthy eating schedule.
- Young people largely run the companies and their clients are also young.
Topic | China Society
Zhu Hecun is a self-discipline trainer. He helps people to stay on top of their goals and routines. Photo: Weibo