Tens of thousands of cameras in private spaces have been hacked by people who sell the videos online. Photo: AFP
Hackers are stealing videos from private security cameras and selling them as home video tapes
- Videos can cost as little as US$3 and the perpetrators offer ‘set meal’ packages with multiple live streams
- One man claims 8,000 videos were shared in one group chat within 20 days in February
Topic | China Society
Tens of thousands of cameras in private spaces have been hacked by people who sell the videos online. Photo: AFP