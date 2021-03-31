Tens of thousands of cameras in private spaces have been hacked by people who sell the videos online. Photo: AFP Tens of thousands of cameras in private spaces have been hacked by people who sell the videos online. Photo: AFP
Hackers are stealing videos from private security cameras and selling them as home video tapes

  • Videos can cost as little as US$3 and the perpetrators offer ‘set meal’ packages with multiple live streams 
  • One man claims 8,000 videos were shared in one group chat within 20 days in February 

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 31 Mar, 2021

