Chinese woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic surgery procedure left her brain dead

  • A woman seeking cosmetic surgery to smooth lines around her forehead and eyes has died after losing consciousness during the procedure
  • China’s cosmetic and plastic surgery industries are booming but dodgy operators are leaving people at risk, warn industry bodies

Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Li’s tragic death is expected to renew focus on an industry struggling to keep out unqualified practitioners. Photo: WeChat/Zhibo Hainan
