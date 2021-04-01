A man in Beijing claims his blackmail ploy was an April Fool’s Day prank. The court still sentenced him to 3 1/2 years in jail. Photo: Shutterstock A man in Beijing claims his blackmail ploy was an April Fool’s Day prank. The court still sentenced him to 3 1/2 years in jail. Photo: Shutterstock
A man in Beijing claims his blackmail ploy was an April Fool’s Day prank. The court still sentenced him to 3 1/2 years in jail. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime
People & Culture

Over-the-top April Fool’s Day blackmail prank lands Beijing man in jail 

  • The man blackmailed a doctor by pretending to be part of the military and demanding 600,000 yuan (US$91,300) with the threat of violence 
  • The court said the man had gone beyond a reasonable joke and had broken the law, despite the April Fool’s Day excuse

Topic |   Crime
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:13pm, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man in Beijing claims his blackmail ploy was an April Fool’s Day prank. The court still sentenced him to 3 1/2 years in jail. Photo: Shutterstock A man in Beijing claims his blackmail ploy was an April Fool’s Day prank. The court still sentenced him to 3 1/2 years in jail. Photo: Shutterstock
A man in Beijing claims his blackmail ploy was an April Fool’s Day prank. The court still sentenced him to 3 1/2 years in jail. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE