The anniversary of the death of Leslie Cheung led to much of the Chinese internet discussing their own personal battles with mental health. Illustration: Tom Leung The anniversary of the death of Leslie Cheung led to much of the Chinese internet discussing their own personal battles with mental health. Illustration: Tom Leung
Cantopop
People & Culture

Anniversary of pop icon’s death sparks concerns about depression in China

  • Leslie Cheung suffered from severe depression, prompting discussions about mental health on the Chinese internet 
  • Experts said it is difficult to receive proper mental health treatment in China

Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Apr, 2021

