The anniversary of the death of Leslie Cheung led to much of the Chinese internet discussing their own personal battles with mental health. Illustration: Tom Leung
Anniversary of pop icon’s death sparks concerns about depression in China
- Leslie Cheung suffered from severe depression, prompting discussions about mental health on the Chinese internet
- Experts said it is difficult to receive proper mental health treatment in China
