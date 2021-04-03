Cong Pingping, the owner of the online shop CY Story, collects regular Chinese people’s life stories and sells them for a modest 15 US cents apiece. Photo: Weibo/Jiangsu News
An online store in China that collects and sells people’s life stories for just 15 cents apiece a hit in China
- A Chinese writer opened an online shop nine years ago selling ordinary Chinese people’s life stories
- Despite running at a loss, the store has attracted 300,000 followers
