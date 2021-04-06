My Sister opened on April 2 and earned 440 million yuan ($67 million) at the box office, becoming the top movie in China. Credit: My Sister My Sister opened on April 2 and earned 440 million yuan ($67 million) at the box office, becoming the top movie in China. Credit: My Sister
My Sister opened on April 2 and earned 440 million yuan ($67 million) at the box office, becoming the top movie in China. Credit: My Sister
Film about Chinese society’s preference for boys beats Godzilla vs. Kong at mainland box office

  • My Sister follows the story of a young woman pressured to raise her younger brother after her parents die. But she is torn about pursuing a budding medical career
  • The movie has set off a conversation about the preference for boys in Chinese society

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:58pm, 6 Apr, 2021

