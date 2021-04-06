Limited edition sneakers from Chinese brands Li-Na and Anta are at the centre of price speculation. Illustration: Tom Leung
Xinjiang cotton controversy has been a boon for Chinese premier sneaker scalpers
- Prices for Li-Ning’s Way of Wade 4 “All-Star Colourway” rose from a few hundred dollars to over US$7,300 on a popular shoe resale app
- Chinese state media published op-eds saying the price hike is “hurting people’s patriotism”
Topic | Xinjiang
