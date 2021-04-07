China’s cooling-off period for divorces was met with resistance when it was first suggested by the government. Illustration: Tom Leung China’s cooling-off period for divorces was met with resistance when it was first suggested by the government. Illustration: Tom Leung
China’s cooling-off period for divorces was met with resistance when it was first suggested by the government. Illustration: Tom Leung
China Society
People & Culture

Newspaper backlash signals unpopularity of China’s divorce cooling-off period rule

  • The newspaper pointed to data that 38 per cent of divorce applications do not follow through with the divorce after 30 days
  • But people online said the new law is an infringement on personal freedoms 

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:00pm, 7 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s cooling-off period for divorces was met with resistance when it was first suggested by the government. Illustration: Tom Leung China’s cooling-off period for divorces was met with resistance when it was first suggested by the government. Illustration: Tom Leung
China’s cooling-off period for divorces was met with resistance when it was first suggested by the government. Illustration: Tom Leung
READ FULL ARTICLE