China’s cooling-off period for divorces was met with resistance when it was first suggested by the government. Illustration: Tom Leung
Newspaper backlash signals unpopularity of China’s divorce cooling-off period rule
- The newspaper pointed to data that 38 per cent of divorce applications do not follow through with the divorce after 30 days
- But people online said the new law is an infringement on personal freedoms
Topic | China Society
China’s cooling-off period for divorces was met with resistance when it was first suggested by the government. Illustration: Tom Leung