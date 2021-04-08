A truck driver who took his own life has exposed high levels of discontent among users of China’s domestic satellite navigation system BeiDou. Graphic: Tom Leung
Truck driver takes own life after BeiDou, the Chinese version of GPS, failed and resulted in a hefty police fine
- China has heavily promoted its BeiDou alternative to the GPS system, mandating it be installed in millions of trucks, boats, and buses
- Users have reported constant problems, but claim they are given hefty fines for glitches
