A government official (left) was fired after he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who eventually beat him with a mop. Credit: Youtube A government official (left) was fired after he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who eventually beat him with a mop. Credit: Youtube
People & Culture

Chinese government official fired over sexual harassment claims after employee shown hitting him with mop in viral video

  • The video shows a woman beating a man with a mop while accusing him of sending harassing texts to her and her colleagues
  • The official was fired by the Beilin district commission for discipline inspection for ‘lifestyle violations of discipline’

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:15pm, 13 Apr, 2021

