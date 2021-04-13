A government official (left) was fired after he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who eventually beat him with a mop. Credit: Youtube
Chinese government official fired over sexual harassment claims after employee shown hitting him with mop in viral video
- The video shows a woman beating a man with a mop while accusing him of sending harassing texts to her and her colleagues
- The official was fired by the Beilin district commission for discipline inspection for ‘lifestyle violations of discipline’
Topic | China’s Communist Party
A government official (left) was fired after he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who eventually beat him with a mop. Credit: Youtube