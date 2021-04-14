A kindergarten teacher in Jiangxi was sacked and detained for a week after posting pictures of himself making a boy smell his foot. Photo: Weibo
Kindergarten teacher said he was ‘cultivating masochism’ by taking pictures of a young boy forced to smell his feet
- The teacher forced the kid to smell his feet after the child had called them smelly
- Police placed him in an emergency 7-day detention and the government said he needs to be fired
Topic | Education
