A kindergarten teacher in Jiangxi was sacked and detained for a week after posting pictures of himself making a boy smell his foot. Photo: Weibo A kindergarten teacher in Jiangxi was sacked and detained for a week after posting pictures of himself making a boy smell his foot. Photo: Weibo
Kindergarten teacher said he was ‘cultivating masochism’ by taking pictures of a young boy forced to smell his feet

  • The teacher forced the kid to smell his feet after the child had called them smelly
  • Police placed him in an emergency 7-day detention and the government said he needs to be fired

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 14 Apr, 2021

