New research adds to the growing body of evidence that China’s youth are more than happy to fund their spending by taking on debt. Photo: EPA-EFE New research adds to the growing body of evidence that China’s youth are more than happy to fund their spending by taking on debt. Photo: EPA-EFE
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that China’s youth are more than happy to fund their spending by taking on debt. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Society
People & Culture

China’s Moonlight clan generation lives pay cheque to pay cheque, but not because they are poor

  • A recent CCTV report estimated that 40 per cent of single people in tier-one Chinese cities could be considered the Moonlight clan 
  • Economists say the trend could put pressure on China’s macroeconomy because young people will not have enough savings to invest

Topic |   China Society
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 2:50pm, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that China’s youth are more than happy to fund their spending by taking on debt. Photo: EPA-EFE New research adds to the growing body of evidence that China’s youth are more than happy to fund their spending by taking on debt. Photo: EPA-EFE
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that China’s youth are more than happy to fund their spending by taking on debt. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE