New research adds to the growing body of evidence that China’s youth are more than happy to fund their spending by taking on debt. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Moonlight clan generation lives pay cheque to pay cheque, but not because they are poor
- A recent CCTV report estimated that 40 per cent of single people in tier-one Chinese cities could be considered the Moonlight clan
- Economists say the trend could put pressure on China’s macroeconomy because young people will not have enough savings to invest
Topic | China Society
