A leading oncologist has shocked Chinese social media with claims a patient died prematurely after his doctor put profit ahead of patient care. Photo: Shutterstock A leading oncologist has shocked Chinese social media with claims a patient died prematurely after his doctor put profit ahead of patient care. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s health regulator investigates allegations cancer doctor recommended pricier, substandard treatment to patient for profit

  • China accounts for nearly 24 per cent of total new global cases but is equivalent to about 18 per cent of the world population
  • Over 3 million Chinese people died of cancer last year while 4.57 million new cancer patients were diagnosed

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 10:12am, 21 Apr, 2021

