A leading oncologist has shocked Chinese social media with claims a patient died prematurely after his doctor put profit ahead of patient care. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s health regulator investigates allegations cancer doctor recommended pricier, substandard treatment to patient for profit
- China accounts for nearly 24 per cent of total new global cases but is equivalent to about 18 per cent of the world population
- Over 3 million Chinese people died of cancer last year while 4.57 million new cancer patients were diagnosed
Topic | China Society
