Zhang Xiaofei (left) and Shen Teng in a still from Hi, Mom which is the most popular movie in China this year. Photo: Handout
China’s 2021 box office numbers reach US$3 billion in a few months, significantly more than the US made for all of 2020
- The success is welcome news for a Chinese cinema industry that barely survived the coronavirus pandemic
- However, the industry has a long way to go before it reaches the US$9.1 billion it made in 2019
Topic | Coronavirus China
