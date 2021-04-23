The Chinese internet was crowing after Huawei won a branding trademark case against Huawei. Illustration: Tom Leung
Mocking jubilation on Chinese social media as Chanel loses trademark dispute to Huawei
- The European Union Intellectual Property Office found two logos in dispute were not similar enough to warrant Chanel’s opposition
- Chinese social media users accused Chanel of deliberately playing the victim to earn sympathy
Topic | Huawei
The Chinese internet was crowing after Huawei won a branding trademark case against Huawei. Illustration: Tom Leung