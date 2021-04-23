Eight people, including two firefighters, died after a fire on Thursday at a subsidiary factory of a company that supplies components to the US tech giant Apple. in the outskirts of Shanghai. Photo: 163.com
Fire at Apple supplier near Shanghai kills eight including two firefighters
- The firefighters were killed while performing a search and rescue mission for people who may have been caught in the fire
- The fire was gigantic, demanding 900 firefighters, 123 fire trucks and eight robots to put it out
Topic | Apple
Eight people, including two firefighters, died after a fire on Thursday at a subsidiary factory of a company that supplies components to the US tech giant Apple. in the outskirts of Shanghai. Photo: 163.com