Fire at Apple supplier near Shanghai kills eight including two firefighters

  • The firefighters were killed while performing a search and rescue mission for people who may have been caught in the fire
  • The fire was gigantic, demanding 900 firefighters, 123 fire trucks and eight robots to put it out

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 4:46pm, 23 Apr, 2021

Eight people, including two firefighters, died after a fire on Thursday at a subsidiary factory of a company that supplies components to the US tech giant Apple. in the outskirts of Shanghai. Photo: 163.com
