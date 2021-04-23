Traffic around a school in Henan became so unbearable for one parent that she spent US$154,000 to build two footbridges for the students. Photo: Getty Images
Mum spends US$154,000 to build two footbridges to help her kid get to school safely
- The school was situated along a main thoroughfare in central China, causing traffic chaos
- The woman hopes the students will “become wiser” when they cross the bridges
Topic | China Society
