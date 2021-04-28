Two Chinese firefighters who died in Shanghai Apple component factory blaze named martyrs
- The firefighters were trying to save four people who had become trapped by a massive blaze, but they got separated when the fire intensified
- Local government authorities said the sacrifice made by the firefighters meant they were martyrs
A post on the Shanghai Municipal Authority website read, “Authorities paid a public tribute to the two heroes.”
Feng and Tang died while trying to rescue four workers who had been trapped on the third floor by the fire, which broke out at the Sheng-Rui Electronic Technology (Shanghai) Ltd factory, which supplies components for Apple products.
According to mainland media reports, the pair got separated from the main rescue party. They found the stranded workers but they lost contact with the main group when the fires suddenly intensified.
They were later found dead on the third floor of the factory. The four workers who had been trapped also did not survive. The fire killed a total of eight people.
On Friday, the Ministry of Emergency Management ordered the Shanghai Municipal Authority to perform an in-depth investigation into the cause of the fire.
The huge fire raged from Thursday until Friday morning last week and required 900 firefighters, 123 fire trucks, and eight robots to put it out.
Feng was 32 years old and was born in Zhejiang Province, just south of Shanghai in eastern China.
According to Shanghai Daily he was the leader of the rescue operation and was the deputy head of his fire station in Jinshan District, a suburb of Shanghai.
He is credited with saving the lives of 150 people across 4,000 missions during his career. Notably, he saved six people during a fire in Jinshan that was caused by a chemical explosion in 2013.
Tang was a 25-year-old Shanghai native and had taken part in 600 missions. He was credited with saving the lives of 20 people since 2014. Shanghai Daily also reported Tang spent three months on the fire safety team at a medical facility to treat Covid-19 patients in Shanghai.
On Weibo, people asked others to pay tribute to the “heroes and martyrs” and adequately mourn the dead. One person even wrote, “In this day and age, these are the people that awe me.”
In mainland China, the word “martyr” is a specific legal term and is enshrined in law by the People’s Republic of China Law on Protection of Heroes and Martyrs, which attaches criminal punishment to people who defame martyrs.
It went into effect in May 2018 to “strengthen protections of heroes and martyrs”, which it defines as people who gave their lives in support of China. People who died in their efforts to save other people’s lives can also be made martyrs, according to Chinese law.
China holds a Martyrs’ Day of Remembrance every year on September 30. The law states local governments should hold similar activities during the Ching Ming Festival, called tomb-sweeping day, a traditional holiday where people clean the tombs of their ancestors and honour their memory.