According to mainland media reports, the pair got separated from the main rescue party. They found the stranded workers but they lost contact with the main group when the fires suddenly intensified.

Advertisement

They were later found dead on the third floor of the factory. The four workers who had been trapped also did not survive. The fire killed a total of eight people.

On Friday, the Ministry of Emergency Management ordered the Shanghai Municipal Authority to perform an in-depth investigation into the cause of the fire.

Eight people, including the two firefighters, were killed in the fire. Photo: Kanka News

The huge fire raged from Thursday until Friday morning last week and required 900 firefighters, 123 fire trucks, and eight robots to put it out.

Feng was 32 years old and was born in Zhejiang Province, just south of Shanghai in eastern China.

According to Shanghai Daily he was the leader of the rescue operation and was the deputy head of his fire station in Jinshan District, a suburb of Shanghai.

He is credited with saving the lives of 150 people across 4,000 missions during his career. Notably, he saved six people during a fire in Jinshan that was caused by a chemical explosion in 2013.

Tang was a 25-year-old Shanghai native and had taken part in 600 missions. He was credited with saving the lives of 20 people since 2014. Shanghai Daily also reported Tang spent three months on the fire safety team at a medical facility to treat Covid-19 patients in Shanghai.

Advertisement

On Weibo, people asked others to pay tribute to the “heroes and martyrs” and adequately mourn the dead. One person even wrote, “In this day and age, these are the people that awe me.”

In mainland China, the word “martyr” is a specific legal term and is enshrined in law by the People’s Republic of China Law on Protection of Heroes and Martyrs, which attaches criminal punishment to people who defame martyrs.

03:02 At least 82 killed in Iraq hospital fire sparked by oxygen tank explosion

It went into effect in May 2018 to “strengthen protections of heroes and martyrs”, which it defines as people who gave their lives in support of China. People who died in their efforts to save other people’s lives can also be made martyrs, according to Chinese law.

Advertisement

China holds a Martyrs’ Day of Remembrance every year on September 30. The law states local governments should hold similar activities during the Ching Ming Festival, called tomb-sweeping day, a traditional holiday where people clean the tombs of their ancestors and honour their memory.