A viral social media post claims some Chinese wives are drugging their husbands to keep them impotent so they don’t cheat. Illustration: Tom Leung
Viral social media post claims Chinese wives are secretly feeding their husbands impotency drugs to stop cheating
- The post claims some wives are secretly feeding their husbands an estrogen drug
- The drug causes impotence in men, which some women claim make them more faithful
Topic | China Society
