Wang Nan is still in recovery two years after being pushed down a cliff by her husband in Thailand in June, 2019. Photo: Handout Wang Nan is still in recovery two years after being pushed down a cliff by her husband in Thailand in June, 2019. Photo: Handout
Wang Nan is still in recovery two years after being pushed down a cliff by her husband in Thailand in June, 2019. Photo: Handout
China Society
People & Culture

Woman pushed by her husband off a cliff in Thailand while pregnant forced to abort child and struggling with severe injuries

  • Wang Nan married a man who then tried to take her money through attempted murder, pushing her off a cliff, leaving her with multiple broken bones and other injuries
  • She remains trapped in the marriage because a Chinese court refuses to grant a divorce until her husband‘s legal appeal against an attempted murder conviction is decided

Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Nan is still in recovery two years after being pushed down a cliff by her husband in Thailand in June, 2019. Photo: Handout Wang Nan is still in recovery two years after being pushed down a cliff by her husband in Thailand in June, 2019. Photo: Handout
Wang Nan is still in recovery two years after being pushed down a cliff by her husband in Thailand in June, 2019. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE