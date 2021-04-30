A perceived light sentence over a domestic violence case has caused outrage in China. Photo: Getty Images
Outrage over light sentence for man in China who violently abused wife and forced her to sleep in pigsty
- Many people believed the 18-month sentence was too light given the crime
- Doctors found evidence of long-term systematic physical abuse during a medical check-up after a witness took her to the hospital
