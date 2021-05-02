Production companies expect high viewership from fans, which incentivises advertisers and brands to pay celebrities for influence rather than talent. Photo: Handout
Actress Zheng Shuang pay scandal reignites debate over massive fees received by Chinese influencers in a country where many struggle
- China’s entertainment industry is under fire over massive and potentially illegal payments to untalented influencers who many say can’t act
- Some allegedly don’t even bother to learn their lines, saying random words and numbers then voicing over the take in post production
Topic | China Society
Production companies expect high viewership from fans, which incentivises advertisers and brands to pay celebrities for influence rather than talent. Photo: Handout