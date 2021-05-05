As pet ownership rises in China, so too does demand for pet detectives. Photo: Getty Images As pet ownership rises in China, so too does demand for pet detectives. Photo: Getty Images
Pet detective services grow in China as cat and dog ownership rises, and experience counts more than hi-tech tools, says a veteran of the business

  • Pet detective services are riding high as the popularity of companion animals increases rapidly in China
  • A former chef who entered the business several years ago says experience is his most valuable tool, and describes the pressures and satisfaction of his job

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:56am, 5 May, 2021

