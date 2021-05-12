The celebrity pig was catapulted to fame after emerging from the wreckage of the earthquake, malnourished but alive. Photo: Artwork
Miracle Chinese pig Zhu Jianqiang that survived 36 days trapped under debris after 2008 Sichuan earthquake dying, says owner
- Zhu Jianqiang means strong-willed pig in Chinese and the name has been adopted by many businesses
- The pig is now ailing after living to the age of 14, or 100 in pig years
Topic | China Society
