China’s LGBT community continues to face barriers to social acceptance and legal equality: Photo: AFP China’s LGBT community continues to face barriers to social acceptance and legal equality: Photo: AFP
China’s LGBT community continues to face barriers to social acceptance and legal equality: Photo: AFP
China Society
People & Culture

International Day Against Homophobia: China still lacks protections and support for LGBT people at work and in society

  • China decriminalised homosexuality in 1997 and removed it from a list of mental illnesses in 2001, but gay marriage isn’t legal and social acceptance remains limited
  • Reports by NGOs found many people struggle to gain acceptance at work, with many saying they don’t receive enough to consider having children

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:00pm, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s LGBT community continues to face barriers to social acceptance and legal equality: Photo: AFP China’s LGBT community continues to face barriers to social acceptance and legal equality: Photo: AFP
China’s LGBT community continues to face barriers to social acceptance and legal equality: Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE