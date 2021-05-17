China’s LGBT community continues to face barriers to social acceptance and legal equality: Photo: AFP
International Day Against Homophobia: China still lacks protections and support for LGBT people at work and in society
- China decriminalised homosexuality in 1997 and removed it from a list of mental illnesses in 2001, but gay marriage isn’t legal and social acceptance remains limited
- Reports by NGOs found many people struggle to gain acceptance at work, with many saying they don’t receive enough to consider having children
Topic | China Society
China’s LGBT community continues to face barriers to social acceptance and legal equality: Photo: AFP