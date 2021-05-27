The sentence of Yu Xiaodong (centre, on phone), for deliberately pushing his wife off a cliff was reduced to 10 years after a second trial in Thailand. Photo: Royal Thai Police The sentence of Yu Xiaodong (centre, on phone), for deliberately pushing his wife off a cliff was reduced to 10 years after a second trial in Thailand. Photo: Royal Thai Police
The sentence of Yu Xiaodong (centre, on phone), for deliberately pushing his wife off a cliff was reduced to 10 years after a second trial in Thailand. Photo: Royal Thai Police
Crime
People & Culture

Man who pushed wife off a cliff has life term cut to 10 years

  • The former wife said the ruling sets a bad precedent that incentives desperate people to commit terrible crimes
  • The woman miraculously survived but was forced to abort her baby due to injuries suffered during the fall

Topic |   Crime
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 12:15am, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The sentence of Yu Xiaodong (centre, on phone), for deliberately pushing his wife off a cliff was reduced to 10 years after a second trial in Thailand. Photo: Royal Thai Police The sentence of Yu Xiaodong (centre, on phone), for deliberately pushing his wife off a cliff was reduced to 10 years after a second trial in Thailand. Photo: Royal Thai Police
The sentence of Yu Xiaodong (centre, on phone), for deliberately pushing his wife off a cliff was reduced to 10 years after a second trial in Thailand. Photo: Royal Thai Police
READ FULL ARTICLE