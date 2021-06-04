An archaeologist holds a newly excavated gold mask from the Sanxingdui site. Photo: Handout
People think remarkable discoveries are aliens but Chinese archaeologists hope they reveal ancient text
- The Sanxingdui ruins have already produced incredible artefacts, such as a broken gold mask that awed the world
- Archaeologists hope to find examples of ancient text, but some scientists do not think it ever existed
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
