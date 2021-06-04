An archaeologist holds a newly excavated gold mask from the Sanxingdui site. Photo: Handout An archaeologist holds a newly excavated gold mask from the Sanxingdui site. Photo: Handout
An archaeologist holds a newly excavated gold mask from the Sanxingdui site. Photo: Handout
People & Culture

People think remarkable discoveries are aliens but Chinese archaeologists hope they reveal ancient text

  • The Sanxingdui ruins have already produced incredible artefacts, such as a broken gold mask that awed the world
  • Archaeologists hope to find examples of ancient text, but some scientists do not think it ever existed

Topic |   Archaeology and paleontology
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 3:29pm, 4 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An archaeologist holds a newly excavated gold mask from the Sanxingdui site. Photo: Handout An archaeologist holds a newly excavated gold mask from the Sanxingdui site. Photo: Handout
An archaeologist holds a newly excavated gold mask from the Sanxingdui site. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE