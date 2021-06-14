Archaeologists at a site near the the Sanxingdui ruins have discovered evidence of a cabin they believe is 4,500 years old. Photo: Xinhua Archaeologists at a site near the the Sanxingdui ruins have discovered evidence of a cabin they believe is 4,500 years old. Photo: Xinhua
Archaeologists at a site near the the Sanxingdui ruins have discovered evidence of a cabin they believe is 4,500 years old. Photo: Xinhua
People & Culture

Archaeologists unearth evidence of 4,500-year-old ancient Chinese cabin and nearby rice paddy

  • Experts say the discovery provides ‘well preserved’ evidence to help recreate ancient homes
  • The discovery of a nearby rice paddy could be equally, if not more, important

Topic |   Archaeology and paleontology
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 5:14pm, 14 Jun, 2021

