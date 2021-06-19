A new project is using AI to scan over 200,000 pages of lost ancient Chinese text to an online database. Photo: Handout
Lost to China for decades, ancient classics get a new lease on life through artificial intelligence
- Many Chinese classic works were lost or destroyed during the turmoil of the 19th and 20th centuries
- However, many are being rediscovered in overseas collections and returning to China
Topic | China Society
A new project is using AI to scan over 200,000 pages of lost ancient Chinese text to an online database. Photo: Handout