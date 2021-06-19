A new project is using AI to scan over 200,000 pages of lost ancient Chinese text to an online database. Photo: Handout A new project is using AI to scan over 200,000 pages of lost ancient Chinese text to an online database. Photo: Handout
A new project is using AI to scan over 200,000 pages of lost ancient Chinese text to an online database. Photo: Handout
China Society
People & Culture

Lost to China for decades, ancient classics get a new lease on life through artificial intelligence

  • Many Chinese classic works were lost or destroyed during the turmoil of the 19th and 20th centuries
  • However, many are being rediscovered in overseas collections and returning to China

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:00am, 19 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A new project is using AI to scan over 200,000 pages of lost ancient Chinese text to an online database. Photo: Handout A new project is using AI to scan over 200,000 pages of lost ancient Chinese text to an online database. Photo: Handout
A new project is using AI to scan over 200,000 pages of lost ancient Chinese text to an online database. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE