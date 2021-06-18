A pig that survived for 36 days buried beneath rubble in earthquake-hit southwest China in 2008 has died at the age of 14, its keepers said on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A pig that survived for 36 days buried beneath rubble in earthquake-hit southwest China in 2008 has died at the age of 14, its keepers said on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China’s ‘Strong-willed Pig’ that became symbol of hope after Sichuan earthquake dies of old age

  • The pig, named Zhu Jianqiang, was discovered in rubble after surviving for 36 days following the devastating 2008 earthquake
  • The pig became an emblem of resilience in a country recovering from a natural disaster that left 90,000 people dead or missing

Topic |   Sichuan earthquake, 10 years on
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 4:09pm, 18 Jun, 2021

A pig that survived for 36 days buried beneath rubble in earthquake-hit southwest China in 2008 has died at the age of 14, its keepers said on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
